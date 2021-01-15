Super Saints fan puts up clever banners outside her Locksmith shop

NEW ORLEANS — There’s a super Saints fan who owns a Locksmith shop on Magazine street, where for years she’s been showing her Saints pride off with special banners.

From the moment you walk into H Rault Locksmith Shop on Magazine Street, you’ll notice Saints memorabilia everywhere, but on the outside of the shop, that is what really screams, “Who Dat!”

Every Saints season since 2006, H Rault owner, Michelle Miller puts up a banner supporting the Saints.

“The New Orleans Saints, that’s my thing. That’s my team. Those are my guys,” she said.

Michelle said it all started with simple decorations that ended up being featured in the New York Times.

“That was a cheap way to decorate the front of the shop. I hung up Saints paper plates and that’s what started the whole thing,” she said.

From newspaper fame then came the idea to put up big banners to really show off her strong Saints support.

“I just use the front of the store and I talk football smack, and it works because it gets them going,” she said.

Over the years her banners have addressed the L.A. Rams game with the infamous No-call, as well as the Minnesota Vikings loss. She has banners of cheers for Drew Brees and banners of jeers for Roger Goodell.



“Everyone likes my banners. We will be in here working at the locksmith shop, cutting keys, and then we hear a who dat,” Miller proudly said.

She plans on continuing the banner tradition.

“Every season you are going to see something Saints on Magazine Street from this location until I’m dead,” she said.

For this die-hard fan, you can bet she’ll be putting up another banner when the Saints lock-in another Super Bowl win.