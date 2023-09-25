NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This is not a “Dream,” the “Gypsy” is coming to town!

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks is coming to New Orleans in 2024. Nick’s is bringing her latest tour to the Smoothie King Center on Feb. 28.

The general tour tickets for the show are set to go on sale on Sept. 29 and can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.

Ticketmaster will allow fans to set a reminder for ticket sales so that they can “Go Your Own way” to see the “Gold Dust Woman.”

And if you miss it, you will find yourself in a “Whole Lotta Trouble.”

