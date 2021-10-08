“Squeaky plays” are what cost Saints the game against Giants

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 03: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the second quarter in the game against the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Saints take on the Washington football team this weekend. Once again on the road. After the loss to the Giants, the Saints take that one as a lesson. What did New Orleans learn?



Don’t give up too many explosive plays.



In the game against the Giants the Saints blew an 11 point lead in the fourth quarter, defensive end Cam Jordan credits to “squeaky plays.”

“You look at the tape as a tale of tales probably from the first quarter to the third or fourth quarter to overtime. You have to be a consistent defense,” said Jordan.

“We had a lot of three an outs. We had a lot of favorables and we have to have that the entire game. We can’t let squeaky plays (explosive plays) happen. I think that we’ve shown in our wins how dominant we can be and in our losses, we’ve also shown how vulnerable we can be. We can’t ever show that vulnerability on a Sunday.

Washington football is coming off a nail-biting win against the Falcons. They have some momentum going into Sunday. If the Saints can channel the frustrating loss to the previous 0-3 Giants who are last in the NFC East and use that as motivation against Washington, it could be an asset.