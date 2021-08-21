Sports Zone: Which Saint impresses the most this preseason?

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

If you are expecting the Saints defense to take a dip, think again.



The WGNO sports team talks about one of the most underrated parts of the Saints success and how crucial it is this season. Who is the most impressive in black and gold this summer?

The LSU Tigers count down to UCLA. Do the Bruins have an advantage over LSU that is overlooked?

A Patriot-turned-Colonel on being home on the bayou, and the man who made him the player he is.



He runs straight ahead and so do we into another edition of the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.