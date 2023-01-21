Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, he’s staying as the Saints’ offensive coordinator.

An unknown for most of the last 16 years, Pete Carmichael is suddenly a black-and-gold lightning rod.

Our panel chimes in.

Tulane’s new year continues with a bang, the wave packs the house, and head coach Ron Hunter is upbeat, even in a 20-point defeat.

And, the celebrations continue for the Cotton Bowl champions – Tulane’s play-by-play voice, Corey Gloor, on the enormous influence they have.

And PJ Martin ran for a ton of yards – why he decided to take his Cavalier attitude two hours east.

We are ready to run right into another edition of the WGNO Sports Zone.

