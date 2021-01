Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team asks what are the Saints’ Super Bowl odds in 2021? On the bayou, the spring season approaches with a quarterback battle in bloom. Shaquille O’Neal lends a hand to a group of Eagles, and a college basketball coach who is not thrilled with what his game is doing right now.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

This is, the WGNO Sports Zone.