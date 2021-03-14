Sports Zone Podcast: Drew Brees retires

Geaux Black and Gold

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

On the 15th anniversary of his signing with the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees officially closed the door on his 20-year NFL career.

In this very special episode, WGNO’s Ed Daniels is joined by his longtime Friday Night Football co-host, Coach JT Curtis, to discuss the end of an era as the most prolific passer in league history steps away from the game.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story