Sports Zone Podcast: Drew Brees retires

On the 15th anniversary of his signing with the New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees officially closed the door on his 20-year NFL career.

In this very special episode, WGNO’s Ed Daniels is joined by his longtime Friday Night Football co-host, Coach JT Curtis, to discuss the end of an era as the most prolific passer in league history steps away from the game.

