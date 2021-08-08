Sports Zone: Opening week of Saints training camp

One week after the opening of the New Orleans Saints training camp, what do the quarterbacks and the decision maker have to say about their on-going battle?

From the happy-go-lucky Jameis Winston to the more reticent Taysom Hill, the Saints try to sort out their starter – and we discuss.

Myles Brennan is out indefinitely, so its LSU quarterbacking to the max – and a bunch of  other questions.


Tulane opens fall camp. How much will Michael Pratt’s touchdown pass number grow in 2021?

And can the Green Wave thrive against a schedule that appears to a gauntlet?

We are ready to roll with another edition of the WGNO Sports Zone.

