Sports Zone: LB Demario Davis talks Saints 2021 season

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, a Saints linebacker talks faith in a higher power, and in the Saints 2021 season.

Is Demario Davis one of the club’s best ever free agent pick ups? Our illustrious panel weighs in.

‘Name, image, and likeness’ – the bidding war kicks off. Is it nearly as big as advertised?

One thing’s for sure – the ruling body of college sports, gets a beatdown.

A Tulane hurler hopes to stand tall in the Major League Draft.

And – one of the shortest in the NBA – could get a ring.

All this and a lot more inside this week’s Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.