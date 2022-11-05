Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints move on again without Michael Thomas.

However, since Thomas had played in only three games – how big a loss is it?

Our panel discusses.

The Saints need to get on a win streak soon — all they need to do is do what they did against the Raiders, again.

It is Alabama against LSU – and there’s one coach who has won more than 600 games who thinks the Tigers have more than just an outside chance.

As Mr. Curtis knows, it is always good to have a Daniels on your team.

And on the first Saturday in November, Tulane tries to build on its considerable resume. it is time to leave a mark.

And at UNO, 9 girls and a guy grab their own slice of history.

All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

