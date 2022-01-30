Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, “Shocker in Saints-land!” Sean Payton retires – TV, a likely destination for now.

“I think I would be pretty good at it,” said Payton.

And then after that? Is ‘The Star’ (Dallas Cowboys) in his future?

Our panel weighs in.

Are the schools in class 5A reunited in the playoffs?

We were in Baton Rouge bright and early Friday morning for the vote – one that could be a game-changer for Louisiana high school sports.

The Tigers have a new skipper, but the same old destination. Can they reach it in 2022?

And the NFL has questions – a Nicholls offensive lineman wants to answer them.

“I want to be successful. i am afraid of failure,” said PJ Burkhalter.

And the NFL overtime rule, after Bills-Chiefs, does it need to change?

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.