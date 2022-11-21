(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints in a place they are unaccustomed – cellar dwellers – but head coach Dennis Allen’s assistants sing his praises.

How many more will the Saints win with seven games to play? We ask our panel.

Tulane drubs SMU. Does this show carry to the road in a huge game at Cincinnati?

And, the Lions leap into the FCS playoffs. Can they do some damage, there?

How in the world did Qatar get the World Cup? And, how far can Team USA go?

As we go on, in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

