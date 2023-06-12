(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, LSU Baseball hosts its first super regional in four years. The Tigers are two wins away from Omaha.

Would Kentucky even be in this spot if it wasn’t for Skip Bertman?

The Saints go marching into mandatory minicamp. Will 13 plus four equal 17 games for Michael Thomas?

From Northwestern to Southeastern, the Lions have a new head baseball coach, and he comes from a family with a South Louisiana pedigree.



