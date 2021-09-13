Sports Zone: Another chance for Saints to make New Orleans happy after a hurricane

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, The Saints are in Florida against the Packers … it’s another chance for New Orleans to make its fans happy after a major storms smacks our coast.

Our esteemed panel picks the game and answers the question” ‘Will the Saints put on for their city?”

LSU Football: McNeese is the next opponent, but fans are still looking back. Did that really happen at the Rose Bowl?

And while the Tigers floundered, Tulane came close to what was deemed to be near impossible.

So, after one week, who’s better the Green Wave, or the Tigers?

Plenty to chew on, on a football Friday, next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

