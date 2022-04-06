NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former St. Augustine High School and LSU star Tyrann Mathieu, visited the Saints facility Tuesday.



A source said the meeting went well, but there was no contract offer. According to the source, the 29-year-old Matthieu, who turns 30 on May 13, is in no hurry to make a decision, and apparently, neither are the Saints.

This year will be the three-time All-Pro’s 10th NFL season.

Mathieu won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs at the conclusion of the 2019 season.



He’s missed one regular-season game in the last five seasons.