Shelved: Report says Trautman out 4 to 6 weeks

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 21: Adam Trautman #82 of the New Orleans Saints receives medical attention during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The injuries just keep coming for the New Orleans Saints.

Tight end Adam Trautman, quickly becoming a favorite target of quarterback Trevor Siemian, is out four to six weeks with a knee sprain. That according to a report from ESPN.

Trautman has 10 receptions the past two weeks, including an 18 yard TD reception in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss at Philadelphia.

Trautman was injured when in the fourth quarter when he landed awkwardly after a 17-yard reception.

Trautman finished with 5 receptions for 58 yards against the Eagles.