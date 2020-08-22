Sheldon Rankins’ struggle with Haglund’s deformity

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has dealt with two grueling Achilles injuries over the last two seasons.

In 2018, he ruptured one of his Achilles tendons and the following season after week 14, decided to have surgery on the other Achilles tendon after dealing with immense pain.

“The medical term for it is I had a Haglund’s deformity. It’s like an extra bone growing off the heel and it was essentially slowly but surely pushing my Achilles off the insertion point. So it wasn’t a matter of if I was going to tear it, it was going to be a matter of when,” said Rankins.

For more on the story, click the video provided.