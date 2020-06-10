Saints WR Michael Thomas setting great example off the field

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Brian Holland
NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 22: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints shakes hands with fans after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has shown great leadership time and again this offseason, both in donating to groups in times of need and also in confronting teammate Drew Brees over his controversial comments.
