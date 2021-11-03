Saints’ WR Michael Thomas confirms he’ll be out the rest of the season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas confirmed that his season is over after setbacks in rehabbing his injured ankle.

Thomas tweeted this morning that after last season’s ankle injury, he had surgery. Since then he said he has had “another small setback which we will have to address” without going into details.

NFL.com reported that Thomas was scheduled to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in Week 7 of this season. It seems that we won’t see Thomas on the field again in 2021.

In his tweet, Thomas said: