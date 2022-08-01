METAIRIE, La. – The receiving corps of the New Orleans Saints is living up to its expectations. First round draft pick Chris Olave has yet to drop a ball once. With so much talent at the position, the best way to describe it is: iron sharpens iron.

“I think we all feed off of each other a little bit,” said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“We all learn things from each other. There’s a there’s a high level of vulnerability as far as just things that we’ve all been through on the field, off the field, whatever it is. You build a brotherhood and you build a bond throughout this time of being locked away. It’s only football, football, football.”

“I think our receiver room is gelling together through the history of the players that we’ve made in NFL and also the young guys are stepping up.”

“Our guys competed and battled,” said New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

“There’s a little bit of back and forth. I think both sides of the ball had some had some good plays, and both sides of the ball had some things we’ve got to improve on. I thought this was a good spirited practice.”

“I felt like usually when we get the fans out there, it’s like that. I thought that was a good thing to have those guys out there.”

Michael Thomas took day four of training camp off. Each player receives a planned day off. The 2019 offensive player of the year is taking it slow with his ankle recovery. Thomas has only participated in individual drills so far.