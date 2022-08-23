METAIRIE, La. – New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen told wide receiver Kirk Merritt that he would be taking snaps as running back over the weekend. However, Merritt is no stranger to this position.

He actually started playing football as a running back (at six-years-old), then made the transition in college to a wide receiver.

“I haven’t really taken a hand since since high school, but 2015. So I mean just trying to learn that and as well as just keep up with receivers and obviously I said before that would do anything, you know, to make the team and whatnot,” said Adebo.

“It’s different. I mean, obviously go against some other guys, but now you’re going against bigger guys like 250lbs and whatnot,” said Adebo.

“He’s got some experience with that position. We’ve always felt like he was a pretty good run-after-catch type of receiver. It was just something that we thought the more roles you can do, the better chance you have of making the football team. The more things that you can do, the more valuable you become. It was a good opportunity to kind of take a look at him,” said Allen.

Merritt continues to prove himself in training camp and is focusing on his footwork as a running back. He is taking advice and learning from veteran backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.