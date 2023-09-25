LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The Saints traveled to Green Bay for week 3 to take on the Packers.

Looking to improve to 3-0, the Saints went into Green Bay coming off a tough win against the Panthers in week 2. QB Jordan Love will also be looking to continue to prove himself; making his first career start at Lambeau Field today.

The Saints struck first with Derek Carr connecting with Jimmy Graham for an 8-yard touchdown. In the second quarter Rashid Shaheed returned a punt for 76-yards to put the Saints up 14-0. Just before halftime the Saints made a 25-yard field goal to lead the Packers 17-0.

In the third quarter, Saints QB Carr, left the game with an apparent shoulder injury and would not return. This proved to be a problem, as the Saints offense became stagnant.

The second half remained scoreless until the 4th quarter when the Packers were able put a field goal through the uprights making it a 17-3 score game. This gave the Packers momentum as they went on to score eighteen unanswered points, taking an 18-17 lead late in the fourth quarter.

The Saints would attempt a 45-yard field goal with just over a minute left in the game but miss. This solidified the game as the Packers would run out the clock.

The final score was 18-17 with Packers win.

