METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s been comings and goings at Saints Training Camp this week.

And, a quarterback who is adjusting to a whole new ‘Black and Gold’ world.

That would be former quarterback Taysom Hill, who met with reporters for the first time this offseason.

A lot has changed.

Hill suffered a major foot injury in last season’s finale at Atlanta, and then was told he was moving from quarterback to tight end.

“I think I was a little surprised at how it was communicated,” admitted Hill. “But, as we have gone down that road, as I have had further conversation, it makes perfect sense. I think my role is not going to change, it is just expanding that role.”

On Tuesday, Hill did take some snaps at quarterback – a role he still very much likes. He believes that snaps at QB will still be a part of his gameday menu.

“We have structure in what we are going to do,” said Hill. “I think we will continue to do that.”

In the meantime, starter Jameis Winston is a scratch from Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Texans in Houston.

“Jameis sprained his foot a little bit [on Monday],” said head coach Dennis Allen. “He really is day-to-day. I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a challenge. Certainly, we are going to get him healthy before we put him back out there.”