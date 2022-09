METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints announced the signing of Latavius Murray to the team’s practice squad.

Murray first joined the Saints in 2019 and averaged 4.5 yards per carry in 2022 before moving on to the Ravens last season.

Defensive back Tre Swilling, son of former Saints linebacker Pat Swilling, was also signed to the practice squad.

The Saints also reported that former Edna Karr and Nicholls State wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon has been released from that same practice squad.