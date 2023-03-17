NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints held a Zoom conference on Monday for media to chat with defensive back and special teams specialist J.T. Gray following his signing a three-year contract extension on Friday.

An undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2018, Gray has made the most of his opportunity with the Saints, twice being named team captain and two-time Associated Press All-Pro. Gray was also voted to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons.

The announcement comes only one week after signing quarterback Derick Carr to the Saints.

In light of the press conference being canceled, the Saints have decided to hold a Zoom meeting with local media to discuss the topic at-hand. It won’t be live-streamed, however, WGNO will continue to provide updates as they come.

