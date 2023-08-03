METAIRIE, La. (BRPROUD) – Saints running back Alvin Kamara noticeably absent from Wednesday’s training camp practice. Head Coach Dennis Allen said Kamara flew to New York to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas.

Kamara plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace on July 11 in connection to his involvement in an indecent the eve of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

It’s unclear how long the 27-year-old could be suspended for, however, it’s likely he could miss 4-6 games based on precedent and the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.

The Saints have been dancing around questions when asked how they’re preparing for games without Kamara if he is suspended. Allen making it clear, the Saints are ready for a resolution.

“I think it shows initiative on Alvin’s part to want to get out ahead of this and get his side of the story out in terms with the commissioner,” Allen said. “We’ll see where it goes. I don’t want to really get into all the details of it. I think we’ve kind of addressed that. We’ll let the process play out and then we’ll react to whatever decisions are made.”

If Kamara is suspended for an extended period, New Orleans added additional depth at the position in the offseason signing Jamaal Williams and drafting Kendre Miller in the third round from TCU. Miller says having Kamara as a resource only makes him better for his rookie season.

“Every day just learning from him. To me, he’s the best running back route runner in the league,” Miller said. “After a route, I’ll go up to them and I’ll ask them or he’ll come to me and he’ll be like, on this route, just do this. And just watch this. I try to use all of it. Alvin gives me big tips. Not only on the field, off the field. He’s a great dude.”

The Saints have Thursday off. Allen said he expects Kamara to be back at practice Friday.