Saints reveal shortened injury report for Week 10

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – Following the Saints dominant win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night, the Black and Gold’s injury report this week is one of the shortest and least concerning of the season.

Four players were limited during Wednesday’s practice including Drew Brees (right shoulder), Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring), Erik McCoy (elbow), and Ryan Ramczyk (back). Brees and Thomas were listed with these same injuries last week and played through them in an outstanding offensive performance.

