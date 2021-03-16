Saints reportedly deal Malcolm Brown to the Jags

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Malcom Brown #90 of the New Orleans Saints wears the phrase “End Racism” on the back of his helmet during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans cap space casualties continue Tuesday as reports indicate that the team is trading defensive lineman Malcolm Brown to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a draft pick.

The news confirmed by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter earlier this afternoon:

Source: The #Saints have traded DL Malcolm Brown to the #Jaguars. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

The Jaguars then announced they were giving Brown a 2-year, $11 million extension.

For the Saints, the move saves them about $5 million in cap space.

It’s still unclear what draft pick they will be receiving in return for Malcolm Brown.

As a member of one of the top run defenses in the NFL a season ago, Brown recorded 27 total tackles and a sack in 13 games.

in 29 total games with the team, brown recorded 61 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks.

He was entering the final season of his 3-year, $15 million dollar deal he signed with the Saints in 2019.