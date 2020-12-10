Saints react to request by city to lower stadium capacity for next home game

You mentioned the rotation at guard yesterday, what is it that really Cesar Ruiz has to keep improving on as he goes through his rookie season?"I just think the added reps, I think, also a credit to Nick (Easton) in the way he has played and battled. I think Cesar's (Ruiz) powerful. I think, man, he can anchor, he has strong hands. You know, he's playing guard for the first time. And so, some of the run schemes, but man, I'm excited we have him. And I think he's having a good rookie year. I do. And he's going to play, he'll play in this game. Part of it is just the plan going in, we've had depth there, fortunately, where guys have had to step up and play, whether it's been an inside position or an outside position. But I think overall, my gist of the volume of work and reps at guard as opposed to center where he played in college."

How important is it to have guys, I guess, the caliber of P Rob (Patrick Robinson) and P.J. Williams, guys who have started and are able to come in and add that depth for you?"Yeah, look, last week it was, you know, one injury and then a second one later in the week. And all of a sudden now, you know, you're getting ready to play a team like Atlanta with their skill at receiver. It's a throwing league. And if you just watch the formations everybody's in, there's a lot of one back three-receiver sets. So, that's going to require at times more defensive backs."