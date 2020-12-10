Saints react to request by city to lower stadium capacity for next home game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Fans of the New Orleans Saints learned at a Thursday news conference that seating capacity at the next home game is going to be drastically cut because of COVID-19.
The city of News Orleans is recommending that the Saints reduce fan capacity from 15,000 to 3,000 fans for the next home game against Kansas City.
The Saints are responding to this recommendation with a statement:
The Saints are currently 10-2 atop the National Football Conference.
