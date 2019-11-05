Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater’s ‘supastrut’ goes viral

It’s a bye week for the New Orleans Saints but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was still doing work this weekend.

Teddy returned to his Miami roots Friday night, showing up at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern and showing out with a “SupaStrut” form with the Dynamic Dozen dance team.

Bridgewater posted the strut on social media and of course the #WhoDatNation took notice.

In his tweet, Bridgewater said he’d been studying the videos all week.

“Look at them feet, look at that face, ooouu he serious..” Hype (wo)man of the year.”

Bridgewater and the Saints return to action on Nov. 10 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

