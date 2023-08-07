METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints practiced indoors and outdoors on Saturday as players continue to compete for starting roles and roster spots. Unfortunately, before the team moved outside to practice in front of a large crowd of fans, running back Eno Benjamin suffered a ruptured achilles.

Head coach Dennis Allen confirmed the injury at the post-practice press conference in the following opening statement on Benjamin and others who left practice early or were not in attendance:

“So, just an update on the injuries. It looks like Eno Benjamin has a ruptured Achilles. They sent him over for imaging, so that was the initial diagnosis. We held Brian Bresee out with a calf injury. Doesn’t seem like that’s going to be anything of significance. We also held out Demario Davis. He went over for some imaging on his calf. I don’t believe any of these to be serious. But they are soft-tissue injuries. Rashid Shaheed and Tre’Quan Smith both left practice with a groin. So we will evaluate those guys and see where we’re at. “

The Saints will kick off preseason play against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, August 13, at noon.

In preparation for that game, the team will practice again on Sunday, August 6.

