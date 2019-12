The Saints drop from the one seed in the NFC after falling to the San Francisco 49ers 48-46 Sunday in the Dome.

New Orleans offensive performance was one of the best we’ve seen this season scoring on eight of twelve possessions, perfect in the redzone (4-4), and netting 465 total offensive yards.

Left tackle Terron Armstead and quarterback Drew Brees spoke after the game about some of the positive takeaways.

