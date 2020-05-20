LDH
Update as of Tuesday, 5/19/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 35,038 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,458. There are currently 1,004 patients hospitalized; 112 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Saints, Patriots top Simms’ best position groups

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chris Simms assembles his perfect NFL teams, picking his best best units in the league, from the Saints’ depth at quarterback to the Patriots’ defensive backs.

