Saints Not Revealing Starting QB Prior to Game Against Seattle

With New Orleans starting quarterback Drew Brees sidelined after sugery, many speculated that Teddy Bridgewater would now get his chance to prove he can be the next Saints franchise QB following the Brees era.

Head coach Sean Payton has all the confidence in Bridgewater, but isn’t quite ready to name him the starter just yet.

Payton wants to see whether Bridgewater or Saints utility player Taysom Hill will give them the best chance to win Sunday night.

Saints players spoke on the talents of both Bridgewater and Hill today after practice in Seattle.

For more, click the video provided.