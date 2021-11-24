Saints make no excuses for challenges they are facing

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 21: Demario Davis #56 of the New Orleans Saints looks on before the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, LA. – The Black and Gold are black and blue. The New Orleans Saints have experienced various injuries including TE Adam Trautman who had his best game against the Eagles last weekend, is now on injured reserve.

#Saints vs #BillsMafia injury report:



4 key players OUT for New Orleans pic.twitter.com/XqA3dZoh28 — Aileen Hnatiuk (@AileenHnatiuk) November 24, 2021

To add to the list of players not in this weekend, star running back Alvin Kamara is out for the Bills game. RB Mark Ingram was limited in practice on Wednesday, but questionable for Thursday’s game.

Captain and veteran linebacker Demario Davis reminds the public that the Saints embrace the challenges New Orleans has faced this season.

“Nobody could have foresaw the type of adversity that we have faced this season. but that is not in our DNA to look for pity or look for sympathy,” said Davis.

“First of all, nobody cares. Most people do not care and the rest of them are glad you have got them, those problems. But that is not our MO. Our MO is to see it as a challenge and see it as an opportunity and to put our best foot forward and go in light of that. That is how this team has always responded to adversity. And I think it mimics the city. It is one thing I appreciate probably the most about the culture of this place is that response to adversity,” said Davis.