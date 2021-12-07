Saints leading wideout to miss three games

METAIRIE, LA. – The Saints go into this weekend without wide receiver Deonte Harris. He has been suspended for three games without pay from a DWI back in July.

His appeal was denied in November. This is unfortunate for the Saints with already so many players injured. Harris is the Saints leading receiver with 523 yard on 31 catches. Head coach Sean Payton has been expecting this.

“Yeah, I said it to you guys earlier, you’re waiting. Now we’ll go through that process. We kind of knew at some point that was going to be something he was dealing with. And then we as a team would deal with,” said Payton.

Harris will be eligible in Week 17 when New Orleans faces the Panthers.