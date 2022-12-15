METAIRIE (WGNO) — Saints linebacker Pete Werner, quarterback Andy Dalton, and head coach Dennis Allen spoke to the media on Wednesday. Werner was the most optimistic.

“Our mindset is win each day, and we’re going 4-0 from this point on. Whatever happens happens,” Werner said with confidence, after giving high praise to linebacker Kaden Elliss for stepping in and making an impact in Werner’s absence.

Werner, who underwent midseason surgery for a right ankle injury he suffered in Week 9, is not only optimistic about the Saints winning out, but also about his ability to return to the field for the final games.

The second-year linebacker was limited at practice today according to the Saints Wednesday Injury Report.