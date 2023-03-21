NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints introduced two newly signed players on Tuesday in offensive lineman Storm Norton and defensive back Lonnie Johnson, Jr.

Storm Norton, 6-7, 317, originally entered the NFL signing with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Toledo. He has appeared in 36 games with 18 starts for the Minnesota Vikings (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2020-22). In addition to his NFL experience, Norton started all five games at left tackle for the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats in 2020 (New Orleans Saints Communications).

In 2022, Norton played in 12 games for the Chargers, seeing action in five contests at right tackle and left tackle. In 2021, the Toledo, Ohio native appeared in all 17 games with 15 starts at right tackle for the NFL’s fourth-ranked offense in net yards per game and fifth in points per game.

Lonnie Johnson Jr., was originally a second round draft pick (54th overall) of the Houston Texans in 2019 out of Kentucky. In three seasons with the Texans (2019-21) and the 2022 campaign with the Tennessee Titans, he has played in 56 regular season games with 19 starts, posting career totals of 168 tackles (122 solo), three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 15 special teams tackles. In two postseason contests with one start for Houston in 2019, he has posted three solo tackles and one coverage stop.

In 12 games for Tennessee in 2022, the Gary, Ind. native had nine tackles (seven solo) and two coverage stops. In his final season in Houston in 2021, Johnson Jr. had a career-high three interceptions.

In his college career, Johnson Jr. played two seasons at Kentucky (2017-18) where his career totals included 64 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two blocked kicks in 26 games.

The information on the team’s new additions was provided by the New Orleans Saints.