NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) and tight end Juwan Johnson (chest) headline a list of seven players listed as questionable for the Saints’ week 18 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (concussion), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (toe), wide receiver A.T. Perry (illness), and safety J.T. Gray (illness) were also listed as questionable according to the Friday injury report.

Head coach Dennis Allen says that Alvin Kamara will be a game-time decision and Turner was officially activated off injured reserve with the expectation he will play Sunday.

Center Erik McCoy (foot) and wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) were upgraded from limited to full participants at practice Friday.

Safety Lonnie Johnson (knee) and tackle Landon Young (knee) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.

The Saints and Falcons close out the regular season Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Kickoff is set for noon.