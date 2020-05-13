LDH
Update as of Wednesday, 5/13/2020:

Saints HOF Michael Lewis: NFC South “about to be hot”

Geaux Black and Gold

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady, is one of the most anticipated matchup’s of the 2020 NFL season after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

“It’s Drew against Tom, you know everybody has been going ‘who’s the best quarterback, who’s this, who’s that’ you know what I’m saying, maybe play every four years against each other, now you get to see each other twice,” says New Orleans Saints hall of famer Michael Lewis.

Having played in the NFC South for a number of years, Lewis remembers when the division title was up for grabs every season.

