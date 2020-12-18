Saints highlight Patrick Mahomes’ strengths

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – As the Saints prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, it’s hard to key in on just one matchup given the depth the Chiefs have offensively, but out of their offensive weapons quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands out in his ability to extend plays.

“I think he does a good job processing quickly the information, the protections, he does a good job evaluating the rush lanes instinctively, climb and escape, outside and escape, climb and throw, but his arm strength, his awareness and then his ability to process and throw it are very rare,” said Saints head coach Sean Payton.

