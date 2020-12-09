Saints headline: You win some, you Taysom

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 08: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints attempts to hurdle Lavonte David #54 and Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Chris Simms offers his headlines for Week 13, which feature Taysom Hill picking up his third win as the Saints’ starting quarterback, second against the Falcons, and the Dolphins-Bengals brawl.

–Video via NBC Sports–