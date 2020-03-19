Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for Corona Virus

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton went public on Thursday with his positive test for COVID-19.

The news was first reported by ESPN Reporter Adam Schefter.

The initial report says Payton has not been hospitalized and does not have a fever.

From the ESPN article:

“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton told ESPN. “It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. “

Saints’ HC Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN on Thursday. Payton is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards, offered an update on Thursday that included the death toll due to the pandemic is now up to 10 people in the state.

.@LouisianaGov: mitigation is absolutely key. I am imploring every resident that you have a role to play…every person is capable of contracting and spreading this virus #coronavirus — Chad Sabadie (@ChadSabadie) March 19, 2020

#UPDATE @LouisianaGov says number of #coronavirus cases up to 380 in the state and 10 deaths — Carly Laing (@CarlyLaing1) March 19, 2020

