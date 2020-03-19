Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for Corona Virus

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton went public on Thursday with his positive test for COVID-19.
The news was first reported by ESPN Reporter Adam Schefter.
The initial report says Payton has not been hospitalized and does not have a fever.
From the ESPN article:
“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton told ESPN. “It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. “
Louisiana Governor, John Bel Edwards, offered an update on Thursday that included the death toll due to the pandemic is now up to 10 people in the state.
