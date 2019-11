As the New Orleans Saints come off a much needed win in Tampa Bay, they find themselves facing a team who is desperate to get back in the win column, the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers fell to the Atlanta Falcons in an ugly loss this past Sunday where Kyle Allen threw 4 interceptions and was sacked 5 times.

The Saints know that they can sure up a division title by winning the next two games, but are still keeping the mentality of taking it game by game.

