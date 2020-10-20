Saints have a “productive” meeting with Mayor Cantrell about fans returning to the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: An empty stadium is shown during the first quarter during a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will be hosting the Carolina Panthers on Sunday inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints released a statement Monday saying president Dennis Lauscha and team staff met with the New Orleans mayor to talk about how to get fans safely back into the stadium for games this season.

Saints met with Mayor Cantrell today to discuss ways to get fans back into the Superdome. Spokesman Greg Bensel says the meeting was productive. pic.twitter.com/4eMJkPv4J0 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 19, 2020

The meeting included epidemiologists and the mayor’s own medical advisers.

The team noted in a statement that New Orleans’ COVID-19 positivity rates remain stable.

The Saints are off to a 3-2 start with one of their losses at home.