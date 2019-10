METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out top running back Alvin Kamara and top receiving tight end Jared Cook for Sunday's game in Chicago.

The Saints also have listed receiver Tre'Quan Smith as out for the fourth time in five weeks. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who has three sacks, will miss his third straight game with a neck injury despite practicing on a limited basis this week.