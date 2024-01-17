NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis held an end of season news conference on Wednesday, Jan 17. He was asked about the decision to bring back head coach Dennis Allen for another season.

Loomis said, “Here’s what I think, I think sometimes, you know, the easy thing to do, the lazy thing to do is look at the results of a season and say, ah, it’s the coach’s fault or it’s the quarterback’s fault. I think often times you have to look beyond that.”

He then spoke about the records of head coaches Chuck Noll, Bill Belichick, Tom Landry and Bill Walsh during their first few seasons. “The easy thing to do is just look at the results and say, oh no, we got to have a change, you got to look beyond that,” said Loomis.

The general manager said, “my assessment is Dennis Allen is a good coach.”

In two seasons as the head coach of the Saints, Allen has a record of 16-18.

“The hard thing to do is to be patient and recognize your other shortcomings and get those fixed and that’s what were doing,” Loomis said.

On Tuesday, Jun. 16, the Saints fired three assistant coaches including offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Latest News