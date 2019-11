With the New Orleans Saints having already faced the Buccaneers back in week 5, they know the talents Tampa Bay has on offense.

Since that match-up, the Bucs offense has only improved in the passing game.

The black and gold hope to end quarterback Jameis Winston’s current three game streak of throwing for over 300 yards and they plan to do that by shutting down the NFL’s top receiving duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

