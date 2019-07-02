Saints Fans have a little more than two months until first home game

by: James Selby Posted: Jul 2, 2019 / 07:50 AM UTC / Updated: Jul 2, 2019 / 07:13 AM UTC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – The New Orleans Saints will kick off the season at home on Monday night, September 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Houston Texans.

The Saints will open their season at home for the second consecutive season, when they play the Texans on “Monday Night Football” (6:10 p.m. CT), marking the first time they open at home on Monday night since 1990 (September 10, 1990 vs. San Francisco).

After opening at home, the Saints will take play at a pair of NFC West rivals for the next two contests, starting in Week 2 when they play the Los Angeles Rams on September 15 and then go up the coast to face the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 22, both contests with a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff. New Orleans will return home for a “Sunday Night Football” contest against the Dallas Cowboys on September 29 (7:20 p.m. CT). New Orleans’ first four games of the season are against 2018 playoff qualifiers. The Dallas tilt will be followed by their first NFC South matchup and noon kickoff contest of the season, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (October 6).

After the Week 4 Buccaneers matchup, the Saints will move into a stretch of two consecutive road games at Jacksonville (October 13; noon) and a matchup at 2018 NFC North champion Chicago (October 20), which will have a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff. New Orleans will close out the month of October by returning to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where they will host the Arizona Cardinals on October 27 with a noon kickoff.