METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — For the first time for the 2023-24 season, Saints fans were welcome at training camp Friday.

Practice started at 9 a.m. and more than 1,600 fans were in their seats when the players took the field. According to the Saints, around 7,000 tickets were up for grabs for training camp and every one went.

Friday, fans were able to get autographs from their favorite players and stock up on fresh merchandise. Saturday, more entertainment opportunities are expected for fans.

The Saints will update what is in store for each day of practice on their Twitter account. Gates open to the public 45 minutes before the start of each practice.

Several Saints fans gave WGNO their thoughts on the season ahead. Most agree, they’re excited for the return of Jimmy Graham and optimistic for Derek Carr.

